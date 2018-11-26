Explained: Why banks look at your credit score when you take a loan

A CIBIL score above 750 is considered good

Your credit score is used by lenders to determine how trustworthy you are when it comes to repaying loans. It is a three digit number that is calculated based on your credit history, or your record of borrowing and repayment. Credit information companies like CIBIL calculate the score based on credit reports. For instance, a CIBIL score can range between 300 and 900, but any score above 750 is considered good.

If you have been regular with your loan repayments, your credit score is likely to be higher. Interestingly, never taking a loan or not having a credit card can result in a low credit score, because there is no record to base it on and chances of the loan application getting rejected are higher.