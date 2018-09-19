Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for positive start; AMC stocks in focus
SGX Nifty Futures traded 24 points higher at 11,339, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open higher today, taking cues from their Asian peers. Asian stocks extended gains with equities in Japan leading the charge. A rally that began in Asia on Tuesday extended into the US stocks despite the US-China trade war deepening as Beijing announced retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of US goods. Moreover, investor-friendly measures announced by market regulator Sebi also likely to boost sentiment. SGX Nifty Futures traded 24 points higher at 11,339, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Meanwhile, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 1,143.73 crore on net basis on Tuesday, while DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 264.66 crore, provisional data showed. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.05 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices fall, gold rates gainOil prices pulled back from gains racked up the previous day, pushed down amid a surprise climb in US crude stockpiles. Brent crude futures had dropped 22 cents, or 0.28%, to $78.81 per barrel, chipping away at Tuesday’s 1.26 percent gain. US WTI crude fell 0.20%, or 14 cents, to $69.71 a barrel.Gold prices edged up as the dollar weakened despite another round of tit-for-tat tariffs in the Sino-US trade dispute. Global spot gold rate had climbed 0.1% to $1,199.18 an ounce. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,203.70 an ounce.Metals: Shanghai copper prices rose sharply in early trade, tracking a jump in London in the previous session and hitting a one-month high as investors shrugged off an escalation of the US-China trade row. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 2.8% overnight. Zinc was the other big gainer in Shanghai, rising as much as 2.5%. Reuters
- 8.57 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian stocks rose in the morning trade as investors looked past the latest escalation in the US-China trade conflict, reports Reuters. Overnight, US markets closed with gains. S&P 500 gained 0.54% to 2,904.■ Keep an eye on asset management companies (AMCs). Market regulator Sebi capped the total expense ratio (TER) for equity-oriented mutual fund schemes. The TER cap could have a Rs1,300-1,500 crore impact on the revenue of the mutual fund industry.■ IL&FS Financial Services, put up for sale three weeks ago, has failed to find any taker as prospective investors are worried over its high bad debt and recent defaults, reports Business Standard.■ Meanwhile, IL&FS Transportation Networks said state-run NHAI would pay it a compensation of Rs 4.25 billion for losses suffered by it due to cost overrun in a project in Uttar Pradesh, reports PTI.■ India Post Payments Bank partnered with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, a joint venture of Bajaj Finserv Ltd, to expand product offerings for its customers.■ Nestle, Unilever and Coca-Cola are among bidders for GlaxoSmithKline’s Indian Horlicks nutrition business, expected to fetch more than $4 billion, reports Reuters. R. Sree RamWith inputs from Reuters
