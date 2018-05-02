Rupee trades flat against US dollar ahead of Fed policy decision

Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.72% from its previous close of 7.767%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened weaker, but soon rebounded and was trading little changed against US dollar on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

The rupee opened at 66.78 and touched a low of at 66.78 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 66.68 against US dollar, down 0.03% from its Friday’s close of 66.76. Markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday due to holidays.

Economists have penciled in three gradual interest rate hikes this year, but the Fed has signalled in March the path of future rate hikes could be “slightly steeper” over the next few years than previously thought, Reuters reported.

Traders are also awaiting US jobless claims and non-farm payrolls data due later in the week.

Bond yields fell after the Reserve Bank of India on Friday scrapped the residual maturity requirement for purchases by overseas investors of three years, and raised the cap for foreign ownership of any government security to 30% from 20%.

Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.72% from its previous close of 7.767%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.45% or 168 points to 35,328 points. Year to date, it’s up 1.30%.

So far this year, the rupee has fallen 4.32%, while foreign investors have bought $1.32 billion and sold $1.59 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.43%, China renminbi 0.40%, China offshore 0.27%, Indonesian rupiah 0.26%, Taiwan dollar 0.24%, Philippines peso 0.21%, Malaysian ringgit 0.07%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.16%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.361, down 0.1% from its previous close of 92.449.