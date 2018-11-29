Rupee hits fresh 3-month high against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has declined 8.9%, while foreign investors have sold $5.20 billion and $7.62 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Thursday strengthened further to hit a fresh three-month high against the US dollar, tracking gains in its Asian peers after comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 70.09 a dollar, up 0.75% from its Wednesday’s close of 70.62. The currency opened at 70.17 a dollar. Overnight, Powell said that the Fed’s series of rate increases had brought policy to “just below” the range of estimates of neutral. The comments spurred gains in U.S. stocks and pushed down the dollar. Minutes of the FOMC’s last meeting, to be released later on Thursday, may give more clarity on the future rate path.

The 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.608% from its previous close of 7.643%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.47% or 166.59 points to 35,487.20 points. Year to date, it has rose 4.87%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 8.9%, while foreign investors have sold $5.20 billion and $7.62 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Indonesian rupiah was up 0.98%, South Korean won 0.4%, Philippines peso 0.27%, Japanese yen 0.27%, Taiwan dollar 0.19%, Malaysian ringgit 0.17%, China renminbi 0.16%, Singapore dollar 0.07%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.789, up 0.01% from its previous close of 96.786.

Bloomberg contributed to this story