How India’s diesel, petrol prices compare with its neighbours’?
Indians pay more for petrol and diesel than consumers in neighbouring countries, mainly because of the imposition of various taxes and duties
Last Published: Tue, Apr 03 2018. 08 00 AM IST
Indians pay more for petrol and diesel than consumers in neighbouring countries.
The chart alongside shows diesel and petrol prices in a few countries in Asia as of 26 March.
The chief reason why retail prices differ is the imposition of various taxes and subsidies on these products. When global oil prices fell sharply a few years ago, the current government retained a good share of those benefits by increasing excise duties on petrol and diesel.
Oil prices are on an uptrend now. One way to lower retail fuel prices then, would be to take a cut in these duties. Alternatively, the government can also consider bringing these products under the ambit of the goods and services tax (GST), which is expected to lead to rationalization in pricing.
First Published: Tue, Apr 03 2018. 07 54 AM IST
Latest News »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
How India’s diesel, petrol prices compare with its neighbours’?
Food prices tread easy but political considerations are a risk
ICICI Bank board trusts Chanda Kochhar, but do investors trust ICICI Bank board?
Concor: strong volumes, but falling lead distances can crimp benefits
The trends in airline privatisation around the world