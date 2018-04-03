 How India’s diesel, petrol prices compare with its neighbours’? - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money

How India’s diesel, petrol prices compare with its neighbours’?

Indians pay more for petrol and diesel than consumers in neighbouring countries, mainly because of the imposition of various taxes and duties
Last Published: Tue, Apr 03 2018. 08 00 AM IST
Livemint
The chart shows diesel and petrol prices in a few countries in Asia as of 26 March.
The chart shows diesel and petrol prices in a few countries in Asia as of 26 March.

Indians pay more for petrol and diesel than consumers in neighbouring countries.

The chart alongside shows diesel and petrol prices in a few countries in Asia as of 26 March.

The chief reason why retail prices differ is the imposition of various taxes and subsidies on these products. When global oil prices fell sharply a few years ago, the current government retained a good share of those benefits by increasing excise duties on petrol and diesel.

Oil prices are on an uptrend now. One way to lower retail fuel prices then, would be to take a cut in these duties. Alternatively, the government can also consider bringing these products under the ambit of the goods and services tax (GST), which is expected to lead to rationalization in pricing.

First Published: Tue, Apr 03 2018. 07 54 AM IST
Topics: India petrol price diesel price petrol taxes diesel taxes

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »