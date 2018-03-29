 Markets closed on Thursday, Friday for public holidays - Livemint
Markets closed on Thursday, Friday for public holidays

India’s stocks, bonds and currency markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays. Trading will resume on Monday
Last Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 11 29 AM IST
Reuters
Mumbai: India’s stocks, bonds and currency markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays. Trading will resume on Monday.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.69% to 10,113.70 on Wednesday, while the benchmark BSE Sensex lost 0.62% to 32,968.68.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose about 7 basis points to 7.40%, while the rupee weakened to 65.17 from its 64.98 close.

First Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 11 29 AM IST
Topics: Markets BSE NSE Sensex Nifty 50

