Markets closed on Thursday, Friday for public holidays

The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.69% to 10,113.70 on Wednesday, while the benchmark BSE Sensex lost 0.62% to 32,968.68.

Mumbai: India’s stocks, bonds and currency markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays. Trading will resume on Monday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose about 7 basis points to 7.40%, while the rupee weakened to 65.17 from its 64.98 close.