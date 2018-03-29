Markets closed on Thursday, Friday for public holidays
Last Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 11 29 AM IST
Mumbai: India’s stocks, bonds and currency markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays. Trading will resume on Monday.
The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.69% to 10,113.70 on Wednesday, while the benchmark BSE Sensex lost 0.62% to 32,968.68.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose about 7 basis points to 7.40%, while the rupee weakened to 65.17 from its 64.98 close.
