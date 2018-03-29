Sebi proposes tighter buyback rules

Sebi proposed that no company can buy back its shares with an aim to delist its shares.

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India or Sebi on Wednesday proposed to make share buyback processes in listed firms fairer for small shareholders.

P. K. Malhotra, former member, Securities Appellate Tribunal and former secretary, ministry of law and justice was assigned the duty of reviewing the norms for buyback of securities.

In a discussion paper, Sebi proposed that at least 15% of the number of securities which the company proposes to buy back should be reserved for small shareholders.

The maximum limit of any buyback cannot be more than 25% of the company’s paid-up capital, but the company may buy back up to 10% shares without shareholders’ resolution.

The paper proposed that the ratio of the aggregate of secured and unsecured debts owed by the company after the buyback should not be more than twice the paid-up capital and free reserves.

Also, if there is a buyback offer for more than 15% from the open market, it can be done from the existing security-holders on a proportionate basis only either through the tender offer or from odd-lot holders.

Sebi proposed that no company can buy back its shares with an aim to delist its shares.

The regulator also suggested prohibiting companies from buying own shares through any subsidiary or any investment company.

Additionally, every buyback has to be completed within one year from the date of passing of the special resolution at a general meeting or by the board of directors, the Sebi paper proposed.

For every buyback through a tender offer from existing shareholders, the company will need to mandatorily disclose the maximum price at which the buyback of shares will be made, the paper proposed.

If the buyback is from open market either through the stock exchange or book building, the special resolution has to specify the maximum price at which the buyback will be made.

In an open market buyback, the company, before opening of the offer, will have to create an escrow account towards security and deposit 25% of the amount earmarked for the buyback, Sebi proposed.

Sebi has sought public comments on the proposals till 15 April.