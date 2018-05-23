Live now
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, SBI shares rise over 4%
BSE Sensex trades marginally lower, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,520. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, May 23 2018. 09 30 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.30 am ISTSBI shares rise over 4% after Q4 results
- 9.27 am ISTTata Motors shares rise ahead of Q4 earnings
- 9.23 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally lower
- 9.20 am ISTRupee trades lower against US dollar
- 9.17 am ISTAsian shares trade lower
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices traded little changed following mixed cues from global markets. Asian stocks were mixed early on Wednesday after US stocks dropped on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he was not satisfied with US-China trade talks, and also said a highly anticipated summit with North Korea may not happen after all. The Indian rupee weakened to 68.28 against the US dollar, down 0.33% from its previous close. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.30 am IST SBI shares rise over 4% after Q4 resultsShares of State Bank of India rose 4.4% to Rs265.40. SBI reported a net loss of Rs7,718 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, the second highest quarterly loss reported by an Indian bank. It had reported a quarterly loss of Rs3,442 crore a year ago. Read more
- 9.27 am IST Tata Motors shares rise ahead of Q4 earningsTata Motors Ltd shares rose 1.1% to Rs 311.25 ahead of its March quarter earnings due later on Wednesday. According to 20 Bloomberg analyst poll, the company may report consolidated net profit of Rs 3748 crore while net sales will be at Rs 88160 crore. On standalone basis, net profit will be at Rs 370.50 crore while net sales will be at Rs 18842.80 crore.
- 9.20 am IST Rupee trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Wednesday weakened against the US dollar, tracking losses in Asian currencies. The home currency was trading at 68.28 against the US dollar, down 0.33% from its previous close of 68.04. The currency opened at 68.14 a dollar and touched a low of 68.29 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.827% from its Tuesday’s close of 7.812%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.17 am IST Asian shares trade lowerAsian shares were mostly weak on Wednesday with investors cautious after US President Donald Trump tempered optimism over progress made so far in trade talks between the world’s two largest economic powers.MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%, while Japan’s Nikkei lost as much as 1.4% to hit a 1-1/2-week low and the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.6%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 shed 0.31% overnight, losing steam after hitting a two-month high. (Reuters)
First Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 09 24 AM IST
