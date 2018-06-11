Live now
Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty above 10,800, pharma stocks gain
BSE Sensex gains nearly 200 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,800. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Jun 11 2018. 10 10 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.10 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty extend gains
- 10.05 am ISTD-mart market cap rises past Rs1 trillion
- 9.35 am ISTICICI Bank shares fall over 1%
- 9.30 am ISTInox Wind shares down 5% after auditor resigns
- 9.28 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty trade higher
- 9.23 am ISTRupee edges higher against US dollar
- 9.20 am ISTAsia stocks trade higher
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty traded marginally higher on Monday ahead of key domestic economic data as well as global events this week. Asia stocks edged higher ahead of a US-North Korea summit that might ease regional tensions. Investors will also focus on key central bank meetings later this week. Sentiment in global markets was mixed after US President Donald Trump backed out of a joint Group of Seven communique over the weekend. The rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.05 am IST D-mart market cap rises past Rs1 trillionShares of D-mart parent, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, joined the elite club of companies that have seen their market capitalization soar past Rs1 trillion on the exchanges.At 9.50am, the firm saw its market capitalisation touch Rs100,171.80 crore with its shares trading at a record high of Rs1,608.50, up 1% from previous close, showed data from BSE.The stock gained 20% in last three weeks. So far this year it has gained 35%. The script has jumped 373.86% from its offer price of Rs299 since its debut in March 2017.
- 9.35 am IST ICICI Bank shares fall over 1%ICICI Bank Ltd shares declined 1.6% to Rs283.70. Mint reported that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has powers to impose a penalty but not demand the resignation of ICICI Bank Ltd chief executive Chanda Kochhar if it finds she and the bank did not abide by fair disclosure norms in its ongoing probe. A maximum penalty of Rs25 crore, or three times the ill-gotten gains, can be levied under Sebi rules, but in this case, the quantum of the penalty may be at the discretion of Sebi’s adjudicating officer.
- 9.23 am IST Rupee edges higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Monday strengthened marginally against the US dollar in opening trade ahead of key domestic as well as global events this week.At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 67.43 against the US dollar, up 0.10% from its previous close of 67.51. The currency opened at 67.48 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.972% from its Friday’s close of 7.947%.
- 9.20 am IST Asia stocks trade higherAsia stocks shook off initial modest losses and edged up on Monday ahead of a US-North Korea summit that might ease regional tensions, while investors also started to focus on key central bank meetings later this week. Stocks dipped after US President Donald Trump backed out of a joint Group of Seven communique over the weekend, in a blow to the group’s efforts to show a united front.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped early but was last up 0.15%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5%. South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.4%, and Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.3%. The S&P 500 futures were down 0.1% after dropping as much as 0.3%.
First Published: Mon, Jun 11 2018. 09 28 AM IST
