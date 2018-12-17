The Narendra Modi government allocated ₹2.9 trillion for various subsidies in the 2018-19 budget, including ₹24,933 crore for petroleum subsidy. https://t.co/U4mvzm2OG2— Livemint (@livemint) December 17, 2018
Markets LIVE: Sensex rises 170 points, Nifty above 10,800
Vedanta, NTPC, Coal India, Wipro, HDFC and Yes Bank are top gainers on key indices, whereas BPCl, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and HUL lead losses. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Dec 17 2018. 09 18 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.15 am ISTRupee gains against Us dollar
- 9.10 am ISTEye on fiscal deficit, govt may carry over subsidy bills
- 8.51 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil, metal prices rise
- 8.43 am ISTAsian stocks mixed as sell-off eases
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 rose on Monday amid mixed cues from global markets and hopes of easing regulatory norms after new RBI chief appointment. Asian stocks began the week on a cautious note after soft economic data from China and Europe added to evidence of cooling global growth. US equity futures edged up with stocks in Japan and Australia, while shares slipped in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Oil prices climbed after US drilling activity fell to its lowest level in about two months. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.15 am IST Rupee gains against Us dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar after India’s trade deficit narrowed from a month ago due to sharp fall in gold imports. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 71.84 a dollar, up 0.08% from its Friday’s close of 71.90. The currency opened at 71.85 a dollar. The 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.438% from its previous close of 7.441%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 11%, while foreign investors have sold $4.55 billion and $7.36 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.10 am IST Eye on fiscal deficit, govt may carry over subsidy bills
- 8.51 am IST Commodity corner: Oil, metal prices riseOil prices climbed after US drilling activity fell to its lowest level in about two months, but increasing concerns about weaker growth in major economies kept a lid on gains. International Brent crude oil futures were at $60.37 per barrel, up 9 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close. US WTI crude futures were at $51.44 per barrel, up 24 cents, or 0.5 percent.Metals: Most base metals rose in early trade, starting a new week with cautious optimism that China and the US will be able to resolve a trade row that has weighed on prices for most of this year, although weak economic data capped gains. The most-traded February copper contract in Shanghai edged up 0.1 percent to $7,122.38 a tonne. Three-month LME copper was flat at $6,132 a tonne. Shanghai nickel rose 1.5 percent, tracking a more than 2 percent jump in LME nickel on Friday.Gold prices inched down on Monday ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting this week, pressured by a robust dollar as investors outside the US sought the safety of the greenback amid global growth concerns. Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,236.30 per ounce. Prices on Friday hit their lowest since Dec. 4 at $1,232.39. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,239.3 per ounce. Reuters
- 8.43 am IST Asian stocks mixed as sell-off easesStocks in Asia opened mixed, following two weeks of losses driven by a backdrop of uncertain trade conditions and signs that some key economies are slowing. Treasury yields steadied just below 2.90 percent. U.S. equity futures edged up with stocks in Japan and Australia, while shares slipped in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Treasuries held last week’s gains and the yen was steady after a bout of risk aversion that hammered global equities in recent sessions.Japan’s Topix index added 0.3 percent as of 11:20 a.m. in Tokyo. Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.5 percent. Hang Seng Index down 0.3 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.9 percent on Friday. Bloomberg
First Published: Mon, Dec 17 2018. 08 43 AM IST
