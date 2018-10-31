Rupee, bond prices fall as RBI-govt spat seen widening

So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.62%, while foreign investors have sold $5.50 billion and $8.45 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian rupee and bond prices fell on Wednesday as traders were worried on the future of RBI governor after news reports suggested that the spat between the central bank and the government worsened after 30 October Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) meeting. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 73.92 a dollar, down 0.33% from its Tuesday’s close of 73.68. The currency opened at 73.90 a dollar and touched a low of 73.93. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.882% from its previous close of 7.831%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex rose 0.20%, or 68.33 points, to 34,959.46 points. Year to date, it has gained 0.02%.

There has been an irreversible breakdown between RBI governor Urjit Patel and the government, reported CNBC TV, adding that all options were on the table.

“A tug-of-war between the central bank and government has occurred in the past, with exchanges usually heating up in a tough economic environment. India’s present situation is complicated by developments in the financial sector as stressed banking sector and credit squeeze for NBFIs, threaten to soften credit growth anew. Despite the pain, the regulators are likely to display tough love in the regulatory space to strengthen the financial system”, said Radhika Rao economist at DBS Bank.

“Markets have taken these developments in its stride as there is an inherent belief that the central bank is independent and will continue with its rules based mandate, whilst the government focuses on reforms and looks to buoy growth, drawn also by the approaching elections. Nonetheless, developments are being watched closely, amidst speculation over simmering tensions” Rao added.

Also, traders sentiment weakened after ET reported that the government used powers under section 7 of RBI act to direct government Urjit Patel on issues related to liquidity for non-banking finance companies, capital for weak banks and lending to small and medium enterprises. However, Mint reported that the government has not used section 7 of RBI act.

Earlier, finance minister Arun Jaitley accused the central bank of sleeping on the job for its failure to check indiscriminate lending by public sector banks between 2008 and 2014.

Last week, RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya stressed the importance of a central bank’s independence and said direct intervention and interference by the government in the operational mandate of the central bank negates its functional autonomy

So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.62%, while foreign investors have sold $5.50 billion and $8.45 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.