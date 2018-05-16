Live now
Market Live: Sensex dives 230 points, Nifty below 10,750, banking stocks fall
BSE Sensex falls over 200 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,700. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, May 16 2018. 09 39 AM IST
- 9.39 am ISTMarket update
- 9.37 am ISTRCom shares down 10%
- 9.35 am ISTPNB shares slump 10% after Q4 loss
- 9.30 am ISTMarket update
- 9.28 am ISTRupee trades higher against US dollar
- 9.25 am ISTAsian shares trade lower
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 fell on Wednesday, tracking losses in US and Asian shares amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula. Asian shares declined in early trade after North Korea called off talks with South Korea, throwing a major US-North Korean summit into question. Moreover, Kranataka election results threw up a hung assembly in the state, giving the three main parties an opportunity to form post-poll alliances. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.37 am IST RCom shares down 10%Reliance Communications Ltd shares slumped 10% to Rs 11.25 after National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday admitted an insolvency plea filed by Sweden’s Ericsson against Reliance Communications, potentially delaying the Indian firm’s plans to sell assets to lighten its debt load.
- 9.35 am IST PNB shares slump 10% after Q4 lossPunjab National Bank fell 10% to Rs 80 after the bank on Tuesday reported a Rs13,417-crore loss for the January-March period, the largest quarterly loss posted by an Indian lender, reeling under a $2-billion fraud, tighter loan classification norms and losses in its bond portfolio.
- 9.28 am IST Rupee trades higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Wednesday opened little changed, but soon rose above 68-mark against US dollar. The home currency was trading at 67.97 against US dollar, up 0.19% from its previous close of 68.05. The currency opened at 68.11 a dollar and touched a high of 68.13. On Tuesday, the rupee weakened past 68-mark first time since January 2017. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.904%, up from its previous close of 7.905%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.25 am IST Asian shares trade lowerAsian markets fell in early trade on Wednesday after Pyongyang called off talks with Seoul, throwing a major US-North Korean summit into question, and a spike in the US 10-year Treasury yield to a seven-year high knocked sentiment on Wall Street.MSCI’s Asia-Pacific Index outside Japan was down 0.1%, South Korea’s KOSPI was 0.4% lower and Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.3%. Overnight in US, the Dow fell 0.78% and the S&P 500 lost 0.68%. (Reuters)
First Published: Wed, May 16 2018. 09 32 AM IST
