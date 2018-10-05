Rupee trades flat against dollar ahead of RBI policy outcome

So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.2%, while foreign investors have sold $2.44 billion and $7.26 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened marginally lower, but soon recovered and was trading little changed against the US dollar ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision due today. RBI is widely expected to hike the rates for a third straight meeting but traders will focus on its policy stance and commentary. At 9.08am, the home currency was trading at 73.59 a dollar, down 0.01% from its Thursday’s close of 73.58. The currency opened at 73.64 against dollar. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 8.136% from its previous close of 8.157%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Of the 15 economists surveyed by Mint, 14 expect RBI to raise repo rate, the rate at which it lends to commercial banks, to 6.75%. Only one economist expects a 50 basis points hike to 7%.

Traders will also focus on US Jobs data for September due later on Friday amid growing concerns about rising global yields and US-China trade tensions. The consensus by Bloomberg is for 180,000 jobs and unemployment at 3.8%. The data in August showed 210,000 jobs created while unemployment was at 3.8%.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also stoked the surge in yields this week when he said the central bank could eventually boost its benchmark past the neutral level.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.34% to 35202.61 points. Year to date, it gained 3.3%.

Asian currencies were trading lower. Taiwan dollar was down 0.23%, Thai Baht 0.21%, China Offshore 0.12%, South Korean won 0.09%, Singapore dollar 0.07%. However, China renminbi was up 0.31%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.812, up 0.06% from its previous close of 95.751.

Bloomberg contributed to this story