Gold prices weaken on muted demand

New Delhi: Gold prices softened by Rs40 to Rs31,350 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Wednesday owing to slackened demand from local jewellers despite a firm trend overseas. Silver also drifted lower by Rs150 to Rs39,000 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Bullion traders said slackened demand from local jewellers and retailers at current levels mainly weighed on gold and silver prices, but a better trend overseas capped the slide. Globally, gold rate rose 0.18% to $1,313.20 an ounce and silver by 0.31% to $16.22 an ounce in Singapore as a softer dollar raised demand for the precious metals as a safe haven.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity shed Rs40 each to Rs31,350 and Rs31,200 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs210 on Tuesday. Sovereign however, remained unaltered at Rs24,800 per piece of eight grams.

In line with gold, silver ready fell by Rs150 to Rs39,000 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs215 to Rs38,235 per kg. Silver coins, however, continued to be traded at previous levels of Rs73,000 for buying and Rs74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.