Stocks in Asia trade mixed; dollar slips with yen
The offshore yuan strengthened even as data showed China’s economy hit a mid-year rough patch
Tokyo/New York: Asian stocks mostly steadied on Tuesday as the contagion from the economic crisis in Turkey remained relatively contained in developed markets. The dollar slipped from its highest in 14 months and Treasuries edged lower. Japan’s equities outperformed as the yen pared some of Monday’s rise. Australian and South Korean shares also rose while those in China and Hong Kong traded lower. The offshore yuan strengthened even as data showed China’s economy hit a mid-year rough patch. European futures climbed alongside US contracts as Turkey’s lira steadied after slumping over 20% in four days.
Still, in a sign that investors are still trying to work through the implications of Turkey’s meltdown, the rupee hit the 70-per dollar mark, a record low, as emerging-market currencies remained under pressure. Earlier, Argentina’s central bank unexpectedly hiked its key interest rate as the peso slumped to a record low.
“I would be looking more for any strength that we see perhaps in the next week or two as an opportunity to sell rather than looking at it as a buying opportunity,” Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank Ltd., told Bloomberg Television. “The biggest EM risk, it’s still ahead of us.”
The economic troubles in Turkey have gripped global financial markets, with investors scrambling to determine whether and how far pain there would spread. President Donald Trump’s top national security aide warned Turkey’s ambassador on Monday that the US has nothing further to negotiate until a detained American pastor is freed, according to people familiar, signalling a standoff between the countries will continue.
More From Money »
- Global Markets Wrap: Stocks rebound as Turkey calms, dollar declines
- Mark Mobius warns of ‘real possibility’ of capital controls in Turkey
- Threat of contagion in emerging markets deepens commodity risk
- Day after biggest 1-day fall in 5 years, rupee hits 70/dollar: 10 points
- What is the right to be forgotten in India
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Global Markets Wrap: Stocks rebound as Turkey calms, dollar declines
- Govt goes easy on safeguard duty on solar module shipments
- Mark Mobius warns of ‘real possibility’ of capital controls in Turkey
- Voice platform Observe.AI raises $8 million from Nexus Venture, others
- Stocks in Asia trade mixed; dollar slips with yen
Mark to Market »
- GST-led shift from informal to formal sector happening, but at a snail’s pace
- Uncertain earnings for agricultural input firms despite bountiful rains
- PVR pays a premium for south
- Tata Steel’s Q1 supports India push but investors enquire at what cost
- Novelis may occupy driver’s seat at Hindalco’s consolidated business