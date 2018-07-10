Rupee trades lower against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $719.90 million and $6.19 billion in equity and debt markets respectively. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday was trading lower against the US dollar in the opening trade ahead of key consumer price inflation (CPI) data. Bond yields gained for the second session due to heavy supply week. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.80 a dollar, down 0.14% from its previous close of 68.72. The currency opened at 68.72 a dollar.

The government will issue CPI and Index of Industrial production data on 12 July. June CPI probably rose 5.25% year on year versus 4.87% in May, according to median in a Bloomberg News survey.

Bond yield gained for second sessions due to heavy supply week. The government said it will sale Rs 20,000 crore of cash management bill on Tuesday; that’s in addition to sale of Rs 18,000 crore of Tbills on Wednesday and Rs 12,000 crore of bonds on Friday. The states are scheduled to auction Rs 10,500 crore of debts on Tuesday.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.906%, from its Monday’s close of 7.891%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $719.90 million and $6.19 billion in equity and debt markets respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.08% or 28.40 points to 35,963.12. Since January, it has gained 5.51%

Most Asian currencies rose as a lack of trade-war escalation and gains in global equities encouraged risk-taking.

Malaysian ringgit was up 0.49%, Singapore dollar 0.21%, China renminbi 0.17%, China Offshore 0.15%. However, South Korean won was down 0.2%, Japanese yen 0.18%, Thai Baht and Philippines peso were down 0.13% each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.079, down 0.01% from its previous close of 94.077.