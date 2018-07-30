The environment for monetary policy has changed dramatically in recent months. https://t.co/4rQSxh996n— Livemint (@livemint) July 30, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Bulls charge ahead; Nifty hits 11,300 for first time led by RIL, ICICI Bank
In intraday trade, Sensex rose 159.95 points to a new high of 37,496.80, while the Nifty 50 gained 31 points to an all-time high of 11,309.35. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Jul 30 2018. 09 40 AM IST
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 extended their record run on Monday helped by market heavyweights Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. In intraday trade, Sensex rose 159.95 points to a new high of 37,496.80, while the Nifty 50 gained 31 points to an all-time high of 11,309.35. The Indian rupee on Monday weakened marginally against US dollar tracking losses in Asian currencies market. Moreover, Asian share markets edged lower, while currencies kept to familiar ranges ahead of a busy week peppered with central bank meetings, corporate results and updates on US inflation and payrolls. The US. Federal Reserve is widely expected to stand pat while reaffirming the outlook for further gradual rate rises. RBI may raise policy rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday but is expected to maintain its neutral policy stance, according to a Mint poll. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
First Published: Mon, Jul 30 2018. 08 43 AM IST
