Cryptocurrencies climb again as April rally storms toward 75%
Madrid: The world’s biggest cryptocurrencies rose again on Tuesday, extending their April rally deep into its fourth week and taking this month’s increase to almost 75%.
Ethereum, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash led the advance, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg and Coinmarketcap.com. Market leader Bitcoin climbed 3.6%; its trading volume has topped $2 billion in the 10 biggest exchanges during the past 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.
Digital coins have surged in April as many of the world’s stock and bond markets struggled for direction. Traders in traditional assets have had to factor in higher yields and inflation forecasts, as well as the shifting narrative of the US and China trade dispute and tensions between America and Russia.
Even with their 74% surge in April, the 10 most liquid digital coins as a group still trade more than 40% below their record high posted in early January. Bloomberg
Latest News »
- How 3% yields could reshape the investing landscape
- Celebrating TCS’s triumph and the spunk of Flipkart
- Xiaomi leads India’s smartphone market again, Huawei moves into top five: report
- How Huawei P20 Pro compares with Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and Apple iPhone X
- Apple supplier AMS’s outlook spurs fears of weak iPhone X demand
Latest News »
Apple supplier AMS’s outlook spurs fears of weak iPhone X demand
HPBOSE 12th result 2018 declared, check your board exam results on hpbose.org
Modi-Xi summit as significant as Rajiv Gandhi-Xiaoping meet: Chinese official media
Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ storms domestic, overseas box office
In Beijing, Sushma Swaraj says protectionism in all forms should be rejected
Mark to Market »
Entry-level motorcycle sales make a comeback with rising rural optimism
TCS’s record $100 billion valuation is riding on a wing and a prayer
Will higher diesel prices hit consumption?
ABB group results indicate capex momentum building in India
Indian economy and the threat to the current account deficit