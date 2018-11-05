Markets today: Asian stocks set for lower open, pound jumps

Futures pointed to losses in Japanese and Chinese shares. Australian shares opened lower and US equity-index futures slid. Photo: AFP

Asian stocks looked set for a weak start after a reversal in US equities on Friday, amid concern over whether trade tensions with China can be mended. The pound jumped on news of further progress in Brexit negotiations.

Futures pointed to losses in Japanese and Chinese shares. Australian shares opened lower and US equity-index futures slid. The dollar gained Friday, particularly against the yen, while 10-year US Treasury yields rose to 3.21% on the strong jobs report. The pound strengthened after the Times reported Theresa May has secured concessions from Brussels that’ll allow her to keep all of Britain in a customs union with the EU and avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.

Politics, geopolitics and central banks will be the focus of the week for investors with the US midterm elections likely to dominate coverage early on, seen as a referendum on the policies of President Donald Trump. European traders will watch for further signs of progress on Brexit, with May due to discuss the latest proposals with her cabinet Tuesday. Investors then turn their eyes to the Federal Reserve, though officials are expected to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at their penultimate 2018 meeting Thursday.

Elsewhere, oil will be closely watched as sanctions on Iran oil snap back into place Monday. Crude fell for a fourth consecutive week on Friday.