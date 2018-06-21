Bond yields fall for 5th session, rupee weakens against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield cooled to 7.798% on Thursday morning from the previous day’s close of 7.827%. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Yields on the 10-year government bonds fell for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) June meeting minutes signalled that the central bank will rely on data for future rate hike decisions.

RBI’s June policy meeting minutes gave no indication of future rate action, citing uncertainties around oil and food prices, according to the minutes released on Wednesday. However, all the members were unanimous in their readings on inflation and growth.

On June 6, RBI voted unanimously to hike policy rates by 25 basis points to 6.25%, the first increase in more than four years. However it kept the policy stance neutral, keeping options open for further rate hikes.

“The June policy minutes suggest the MPC remains ‘data dependent’ and does not see the June hike as the start of a meaningful tightening cycle. Indeed, MPC members retained their neutral stance due to “uncertainty” on oil prices, among other factors. There has been no clarity on whether a hike will be delivered in August, which, in our view, will depend on how oil prices, core inflation and inflation expectations behave in the run-up to the meeting”, said Nomura Global Research in a note to its investors.

“We believe India will remain in the high growth/high inflation phase in the next 3-4 months before entering into a phase of moderating growth (and inflation) in H2 FY19. We believe the RBI will look to front load its tightening by hiking the repo rate by 25bp in August, before voting to pause”, the report added.

All the members shared their concerns on increase in crude oil prices, rise in household inflation expectations, and the government’s decision on minimum support prices (MSP).

Meanwhile, the rupee weakened to 68.18 against US dollar, down 0.16% from its previous close, tracking losses in Asian currencies market as traders waited for developments in the US-China trade dispute.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.24% or 85.04 points to 35,632.37. Since January, it has gained 3.5%

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6.3%, while foreign investors have sold $797.60 million and $5.45 billion in equity and debt markets respectively.