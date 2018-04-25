Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Bharti Airtel, Wipro shares rise
The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened lower following negative trends in global markets on Wednesday. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets today
Last Modified: Wed, Apr 25 2018. 11 29 AM IST
Highlights
- 11.08 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty trade lower
- 10.48 am ISTZensar Technologies shares fall 8%
- 10.32 am ISTBharti Airtel rises 5% on better-than-expected Q4 results
- 10.24 am ISTDCM Shriram shares fall 12%
- 10.16 am ISTICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares rise 5%
- 10.02 am ISTMarket update: Sensex dips over 90 points
- 9.56 am ISTReliance Naval and Engineering falls 3%
- 9.49 am ISTWipro rise 0.7% ahead of Q4 results
- 9.43 am ISTBharti Airtel rises 3%, Bharti Infratel 1%
- 9.38 am ISTAsian stocks slip following sell-off on Wall Street
- 9.32 am ISTRupee weakens against US dollar
- 9.28 am ISTBrent, US crude prices fall
- 9.25 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty trade lower
- Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex started on a negative note, shedding over 100 points on Wednesday, on weak global cues and rupee depreciation against the US dollar. Asian shares fell across the board, following an overnight drop in US stocks. Rising US bond yields and crude oil prices too worried investors. Market sentiment also turned cautious ahead of April derivatives expiry due on Thursday. The 30-share index dropped 105.53 points, or 0.30%, to 34,511.11. The gauge had gained 201.06 points in the previous two sessions. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell below the 10,600 mark, shedding 25.85 points, or 0.24%, to 10,588.50.Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets today:
- 10.32 am IST Bharti Airtel rises 5% on better-than-expected Q4 resultsShares of Bharti Airtel Ltd rose 5% intraday on Wednesday after it posted better-than-expected March quarter results. The telecom major’s fourth quarter net profit fell 78% to Rs83 crore while most analysts had estimated it to report losses in the three months ending March. Bharti Airtel was at 425.05, up Rs 18.95 or 4.67% on the BSE. Read more
- 9.56 am IST Reliance Naval and Engineering falls 3%Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd falls 3% to Rs 22.80 after auditors of the company raised doubts about the Anil Ambani-led company’s ability to continue as going concern. In its notes to the company’s 2017-18 earnings statement, auditors Pathak HD & Associates listed cash losses, erosion of net worth, loans being called back by secured lenders, current liabilities being substantially higher than assets and winding up petitions being filed by few operating creditors to raise its doubts.
- 9.43 am IST Bharti Airtel rises 3%, Bharti Infratel 1%Bharti Airtel Ltd rises 3% to Rs 414, while Bharti Infratel Ltd rose 1% to Rs 332. Bharti Airtel Ltd agreed to merge its tower unit with Indus Towers Ltd in a deal that creates a $14.6 billion operator of telecom facilities that’s the largest outside China.The merger with Bharti Infratel Ltd creates an entity controlling more than 163,000 towers across India, Bharti Airtel said in a statement on Wednesday. Under the deal, Bharti Infratel agreed to pay 1,565 of its own shares for each Indus Tower share. Bharti Infratel stock closed at Rs 329 on Tuesday in Mumbai.
- 9.38 am IST Asian stocks slip following sell-off on Wall StreetAsian shares dipped on Wednesday, mirroring a sell-off on Wall Street on fears about slowing growth and falling company profits. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.6% to 22,135.07 in early trading. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 1.1% to 30,298.60, and the Shanghai Composite shed 0.7% to 3,108.01. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.7% at 2,445.90. Australia’s market was closed for Anzac Day, a public holiday. Southeast Asian shares were also mostly lower.On the Wall Street, the S&P 500 index sank 35.73 points, or 1.3%, to 2,634.56. The Dow Jones industrial average finished with a loss of 424.56 points, or 1.7%, to 24,024.13. The Nasdaq composite dropped 121.25 points, or 1.7%, to 7,007.35. (AP)
- 9.32 am IST Rupee weakens against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Wednesday weakened to fresh 13-month low against US dollar as foreigners continued to sell in the local equity and debt amid surge in international crude oil prices and US bond yield.At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 66.57 against US dollar, down 0.29% from its Tuesday’s close of 66.11. The rupee opened at 66.47 and touched a low of 66.58 a dollar—a level last seen on 10 March 2017.Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.697% from its previous close of 7.686%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Wed, Apr 25 2018. 09 34 AM IST
