Cheapest term plans for your age and stage
We list premium rates for some policies of a sum assured of Rs 1 crore across three age categories of 30, 35 and 40 years for policy terms are 30, 25 and 20 years respectively
Life Insurance is not about investing your money to earn a return on it, it’s about financial protection for your loved ones. And the most efficient way to do that is through a term insurance policy. This policy does not invest your money which means you pay only for insurance and after the policy term ends you don’t get any money back. But on death during the policy term, it pays a huge corpus to the nominees that can help them tide over any financial crunch and ensure their live are not thrown out of whack. A term plan is the only kind of life policy you need to have because it gives you a large cover for low cost. Read here to know more about term plans.
However keep in mind that buying a term plan also needs due diligence at your end when filling up the insurance policy form called as the proposal form. Read here to understand what determines your experience of buying a term insurance policy:
