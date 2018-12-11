Markets, rupee recover slightly but analysts cautious on Urjit Patel’s exit

At 11.55pm, the Sensex was trading at 34,970.05, up 10.33 points, or 0.03%, and the Nifty 50 was at 10,490.25, up 1.80 points, or 0.02%. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: Indian markets continue to remain volatile, with the Sensex swinging 540 points during the day. After a sharp correction in early trade, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have bounced back as market investors await final results of assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Early trends indicate the Congress is ahead in three critical states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Moreover, RBI Governor Urjit Patel’s sudden exit also kept investors on the edge with bout of monetary policy uncertainty.

At 11.55pm, the Sensex was trading at 34,970.05, up 10.33 points, or 0.03%, and the Nifty 50 was at 10,490.25, up 1.80 points, or 0.02%. The Indian rupee recovered after falling over 1.5% or touching a low of 72.44 per dollar. At 11.36am, the rupee was trading at 71.96 a dollar, down 0.88% from its previous close of 71.34. The 10-year government bond yield erased all the gains and was trading flat at 7.587%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Here is what economists and analysts think about Patel’s exit:

Radhika Rao, economist, DBS Bank

“On policy, the RBI might soften its stance to adopt a more neutral-to-dovish approach as inflation continues to undershoot the 4% target and growth rolls off its peak. Markets are likely to price in a shift to neutral stance as early as the February 2019 meeting, which the narrative increasingly swinging towards cuts if inflation stays below 4% and global oil shows little signs of revival. Until nerves stabilise and changes, if any, to the liquidity stance, rupee yields are likely to stay supported above 7.5%. Deputy Governor Acharya had suggested on 5 December that more OMOs are likely in the March 2019 quarter. Another Rs 800-1 trillon tranche in January-March 2019, could take this year’s cumulative open-market operations (OMO) to Rs 2.5-3 trillion.”

Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists, Nomura

“We think both the RBI and the government are right on various issues, but the sudden resignation will lead to questions about whether the government is trying to stifle institutions and whether the resignation is a statement to protect the RBI’s independence. This, along with the lack of policy coordination between the RBI and the government, will mean higher India risk premium, at least in the short term, in an environment where domestic political uncertainty is anyway on the rise owing to the elections scheduled in Q2 2019. In our view, the resignation should have no bearing on the direction of monetary policy, which is decided by the monetary policy committee, and which we believe is set to take a dovish skew owing to fundamental reasons (low growth-low inflation). However, decisions on the regulatory functions of the RBI could be affected.”

Suyash Choudhary, Head – Fixed Income, IDFC AMC

“This expands India’s risk premium at least in the short term. Whether this widened risk premium remains or not will importantly depend upon the way forward. Thus the simple common perception today is that there is intent to compromise the RBI’s independence in a variety of ways. The most important from a bond market perspective amongst these is the notion that the government wants large portions of RBI’s capital to step up fiscal spending. This notion and these perceptions need to be controlled. If the government is successful in doing this, then the current widening of risk premium may well prove temporary.”

Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd

“There are four major areas where the government and the RBI need to find a common ground: (1) the proposal to use the RBI’s balance sheet to recapitalize public sector banks, (2) easing norms for banks under the PCA mechanism, (3) additional liquidity window for NBFCs and (4) setting up of an independent regulator for payment systems outside the RBI.”