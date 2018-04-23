Live now
Market LIVE: Sensex trades lower, Nifty flat, ICICI, Infosys fall
The BSE Sensex is currently trading lower, while the Nifty50 is flat. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets today
Last Modified: Mon, Apr 23 2018. 10 21 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.52 am ISTInfosys falls over 1%
- 9.48 am ISTICICI Bank falls over 2%
- 9.32 am ISTRupee falls for 6th session, down 4 paise against dollar
- Mumbai: The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex is trading lower by 19.42 points, or 0.06%, to 34,396.16, while the Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rises 3.70 points, or 0.04%, to 10,567.75. The Sensex opened almost 80 points higher over Friday’s close before slipping in the red. The broader outlook of the markets has been positive after a healthy monsoon outlook. ICICI Bank, and Infosys were the major losers in morning trade..Here are the latest updates and developments from the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 today:
- 9.52 am IST Infosys falls over 1%Infosys Ltd fell 1.33% to Rs 1162.55. According to Mint report, FII’s have trimmed its holding in the company from last 12 months. At least three of the company’s long-standing foreign investors, including Oppenheimer Developing Market Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Government of Singapore, have pared their holdings, even as FII holding in Infosys dropped to 35.24% at the end of March 2018 as against 38.31% at the end of March 2017, according to the company’s shareholding pattern.
- 9.48 am IST ICICI Bank falls over 2%ICICI Bank fell 2.2% to Rs 275.80 after PTI report said Securities and Exchange Board of India plans to get a forensic examination done on the financial statements and disclosures made by ICICI Bank in the last few years amid a controversy over alleged conflict of interest involving the lender’s CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband.
- 9.32 am IST Rupee falls for 6th session, down 4 paise against dollarThe Indian rupee on Monday weakened for the sixth consecutive session, its longest losing streak since May 2016, as foreign investors continued to liquidate in local equity and debt markets. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 66.16 against US dollar, down 0.07% from its Friday’s close of 66.11. The rupee opened and touched a low of 66.22 a dollar.
First Published: Mon, Apr 23 2018. 10 02 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty BSE Trading Live Updates
