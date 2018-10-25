Bandhan Bank m-cap halves in last eleven weeks

Shares of Bandhan Bank fell 3.21% on Thursday to close at a record low of Rs380 on the BSE. At this level, it is just 1.33% above its issue price of Rs375. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Investors in Bandhan Bank Ltd have lost nearly Rs42,000 crore over the past two months following concerns over high promoter stake and its exposure to troubled Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd.

The bank’s stock is now close to its issue price, wiping out nearly all gains for those who purchased its shares in its initial public offering.

Shares of Bandhan Bank fell 3.21% on Thursday to close at a record low of Rs380 on the BSE. At this level, it is just 1.33% above its issue price of Rs375.

Since 9 August when it closed at a record high of Rs729, Bandhan Bank has lost nearly 50%, eroding the country’s seventh-largest private lender’s market value by half from Rs87,000 crore. In the same period , S&P Bankex, a broad gauge of banking stocks, has fallen 13.4% while the benchmark 30-share Sensex has dropped 11.4%.

On 10 October, the lender disclosed a Rs390 crore exposure to IL&FS group, which accounts for only 1% of total outstanding loans. The management clarified that there was no other investment or non-funded exposure to IL&FS, nor was there any other lumpy exposure.

“Classifying this exposure as an SME loan in its investor presentations comes as quite a negative surprise, as the bank had never expressed any intent to get into wholesale lending before. The problem is not simply the soundness of the decision to lend, which is debatable but the disclosures surrounding it too,” said brokerage firm Macquarie Research in a 11 October note. The brokerage has downgraded the bank to neutral and cut the target price to Rs540 a share, down 4% from its earlier target of Rs560.

“(We downgrade) as we build higher credit costs on the IL&FS exposure. Current valuations do not offer enough margin of safety, especially considering uncertainties involved,” the report added.

Recently, the RBI barred Bandhan Bank from opening new branches and froze the remuneration of its managing director and chief executive officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, after the bank failed to meet rules on promoter shareholding.

“The RBI taking away general permission to open branches or freezing the MD’s salary shouldn’t hurt business much. However, failure to comply with the RBI’s directives may invite further restrictions, which can hurt the bank’s prospects—that is a bigger worry, in our view,” said Macquarie Research in a 1 October report.

According to RBI guidelines, Bandhan Bank promoter Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd must reduce its stake to 40% from 82% within three years of commencing operations. The deadline for Bandhan Bank was on 23 August. Thereafter, banks are required to reduce their shareholding to 20% and 15% within 10 years and 12 years, respectively.

The lender has, however, said that it is taking necessary steps to comply with licensing conditions and shall continue to engage with the RBI in this regard.

Analysts believe that lowering the promoter stake to 40% is difficult and will require time. The bank had earlier said that it was focusing on microfinance, MSMEs, affordable housing and life/general insurance or any non-banking operations.

“Reduction in promoter stake, as per regulatory mandate, can be margin and RoA dilutive. Hence, we maintain our target multiple at 4.7x on FY21E ABV,” said ICICI Direct Research in a 11 October report.