Worried about market volatility? Monika Halan shares equity investment tips

Monika Halan, Consulting Editor of Mint

Money with Monika is a weekly personal finance show that answers your queries on all investment matters. In Episode 1, personal finance expert Monika Halan discusses ways to manage your investments in a volatile stock market. She also discusses the benefits of equity investments versus investing in fixed deposits or PPFs. Monika Halan, Consulting Editor of Mint, and author of Let’s Talk Money takes you through the various avenues of savings open to individual - deposits, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, insurance and pension funds - to discover the best way to maximise your returns while minimising your risk. She will also be taking questions from you on financial products that suit depending on income, age, risk appetite and life goals. If you want to see your money grow, do tune in to Money with Monika.