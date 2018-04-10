Opening bell: Asian markets open lower; Axis Bank, Wipro, Fortis in news

Asian markets trade lower in early Tuesday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

US stocks end lower; Asian markets follow suit

Stocks closed well off their session highs on Monday as shares of Amazon and Boeing rolled over. Traders said a report that FBI officers had raided the office of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer also fuelled the late-day decline.

Asian markets traded lower in early Tuesday trade after an overnight rally on Wall Street lost steam.

Videocon loan case: ICICI Bank faces questions from key shareholders

Large shareholders of ICICI Bank Ltd have sought clarifications from the lender’s management about the alleged governance failures in India’s second largest private sector bank, reports Mint.

Axis Bank CEO Shikha Sharma cuts short her tenure, to exit on 31 December

Axis Bank managing director and chief executive officer Shikha Sharma will leave on 31 December, India’s third largest private bank said, after its board granted her request to cut short her latest term of three years that begins on 1 June.

Still waiting to see if IndiGo bids for Air India: Govt

The government said it will still want to see if IndiGo bids for Air India, even as the budget carrier had last week announced its decision not to bid for the national carrier.

Aircel bankruptcy seen hurting Wipro’s Q4 results

The bankruptcy of telecom operator Aircel Ltd will hit Wipro Ltd’s March quarter profit by up to 75 basis points (bps) and also hurt revenue growth, India’s third largest information technology services firm said in a filing to the BSE.

Lemon Tree Hotels shares rise 10% on stock market debut

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd were listed on the bourses at a 10% premium over its issue price on Monday after its Rs1,039 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 119% during share sale that closed on 28 March.

Supreme Court to hear Binani Cement’s plea for out-of-court settlement

Binani Cement Ltd moved the Supreme Court seeking permission for an out-of-court settlement and end insolvency proceedings against it.

Fortis-Manipal deal still a 50:50 bet, says Ranjan Pai

The sale of Fortis Healthcare Ltd’s hospital assets to a Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd-TPG Capital combine can still swing either way with a 50% probability of the deal going through, said the managing director and chief executive at Manipal Health