Rupee trades lower against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday weakened against the US dollar, tracking losses in its Asian peers as a more dovish-than-expected European Central Bank (ECB) boosted the greenback. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 67.94 against the US dollar, down 0.46% from its previous close of 67.63. The currency opened at 67.89 a dollar and touched a low of 67.95.

ECB said that it would phase out asset purchases by the year end and pledged to keep interest rates at current level of record lows at least through the summer of 2019.

Traders also cautious after President Trump has approved tariffs on about $50 billion of Chinese goods.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.929%, from its Thursday’s close of 7.945%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Traders also await trade deficit data due later in the day. Trade deficit likely widened to $14.30 billion in May versus $13.7 billion in April, according to Bloomberg survey.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6%, while foreign investors have sold $178.50 million and $5.10 billion in equity and debt markets respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.11% or 38.10 points to 35,777.26. Since January, it has gained 4.1%

Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.9%, Philippines peso 0.68%, Thai Baht 0.45%, Taiwan dollar 0.23%, China renminbi 0.21%, Singapore dollar 0.07%, Japanese yen 0.07%, Indonesian rupiah 0.06%. However, Malaysian ringgit was up 0.23%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.965, up 0.09% from its previous close of 94.879.

Bloomberg contributed to this story