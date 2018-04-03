Merrill Lynch sells Indiabulls Housing Finance stake worth Rs982 crore

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Finance Centre in Mumbai. Indiabulls Housing Finance stock ended the day on BSE at Rs1,292.55, 3.87% up from the previous close. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi:Merrill Lynch today sold nearly 2% stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance for Rs982 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte Ltd offloaded 75.98 lakh shares or 1.78% stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs1,292.5, valuing the transaction at Rs982.01 crore, the data showed.

The shares were bought by Treetop Convertible SICAV-Treetop Convertible International.

Indiabulls Housing Finance stock ended the day on BSE at Rs1,292.55, 3.87% up from the previous close.