Sensex Today LIVE: Sensex falls 100 points, Nifty below 10,750
SGX Nifty Futures traded 30.50 points lower at 10,751.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Nov 20 2018. 09 16 AM IST
- 9.16 am ISTRupee rises against dollar for the sixth session
- 9.09 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil, gold prices steady
- 8.55 am ISTAsian stocks fall as US tech sinks
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open lower, tracking losses in global markets. Asian stocks declined after weakness in some of the biggest technology companies sent U.S. stocks tumbling. The SGX Nifty Futures traded 30.50 points lower at 10,751.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Meanwhile, the government and the Reserve Bank of India stepped back from the brink and found a middle ground. After a marathon board meeting that lasted more than nine hours on Monday, RBI made concessions on capital adequacy of banks, while two contentious issues of transfer of surplus reserves and relaxing norms for weak banks were referred to committees. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.16 am IST Rupee rises against dollar for the sixth sessionThe rupee strengthened for the sixth consecutive session against the US dollar, its longest winning streak since October 2017, on the hopes that the Reserve Bank of India and the government managed to meet at a middle ground on some of issues. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 71.33 a dollar, up 0.45% from its Tuesday’s close of 71.66. The currency opened at 71.48 a dollar. The 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.763% from its previous close of 7.791%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 10.5%.
- 9.09 am IST Commodity corner: Oil, gold prices steadyOil: Oil prices were held in check as expectations of an OPEC-led supply cut supported the market but were countered by a deteriorating economic outlook, as well as a surge in U.S. production. U.S. WTI crude futures, were at $57.14 per barrel, 6 cents below their last settlement. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $66.75 a barrel, down 4 cents from their last close.Gold: Global gold prices held steady early on Tuesday as the dollar was pressured by weak U.S. economic data and cautious comments about the global economy from Federal Reserve officials. Spot gold inched 0.1% lower to $1,222.71 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,223.5 per ounce.Metals: London copper prices fell on Tuesday, after a five-session winning streak, as conflicting signals over the trade dispute between the United States and China weighed on sentiment. Three-month LME copper fell 0.3% to $6,240 a tonne. Shanghai’s most-traded copper contract rose 0.4% to 49,880 yuan ($7,183.59) a tonne. London aluminium edged up 0.1% to $1936,5 a tonne, while nickel rose 0.3% from Monday’s close of lowest in nearly and zinc fell 0.3%. Reuters
- 8.55 am IST Asian stocks fall as US tech sinksStocks in Asia declined Tuesday after weakness in some of the biggest technology companies sent U.S. stocks tumbling, adding to pessimism about a breakthrough in trade tensions. Equities fell from Tokyo to Sydney, though less than U.S. benchmarks even as S&P 500 Index futures extended losses. In the U.S. session, the Nasdaq 100 Index plunged more than 3 percent to the lowest since April.Japan’s Topix index fell 0.6%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.9%. South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.5%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%. The S&P 500 sank 1.7%, while the Nasdaq 100 plunged 3.3%. Bloomberg
First Published: Tue, Nov 20 2018. 08 55 AM IST
