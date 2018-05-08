Rupee opens lower against US dollar
Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking losses in Asian currencies.
At 9.09am, the home currency was trading at 67.17 a dollar, down 0.04% from its Monday’s close of 67.14. It opened at 67.17 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 67.14 and 67.21, respectively.
The benchmark Sensex rose 0.41%, or 144.82 points, to 35,352.96 in pre opening session.
The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.639% compared to its previous close of 7.622%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
So far this year, the rupee has lost 4.92%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $880 million in equity and sold $2.1 billion in debt.
Asian currencies were trading lower. Indonesian rupiah was down 0.292%, Malaysian ringgit 0.122%, Thai baht 0.091%, Taiwan dollar 0.064%, China offshore 0.060%, South Korean won 0.064% and Singapore dollar 0.052%. However, Japanese yen gained 0.092%, China renminbi 0.024%, Philippines peso 0.012% and Hong Kong dollar 0.005.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.746, down 0.01%, from its previous close of 92.749.
