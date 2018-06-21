How to invest in mutual funds using UPI
If you already have UPI and don’t want to create a new ID, you can make mutual fund payment through your bank app or BHIM app
Fund houses such as Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co. Ltd, Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Co. Ltd and DFC Asset Management Co. Ltd and distributors such as FundsIndia allow you to invest in mutual funds using unified payments interface (UPI). So, along with payment options such as net banking and national electronic funds transfer (NEFT), you can use UPI as well.
To use UPI, you need to have a bank account with a UPI-enabled member bank and a registered mobile number linked to your bank account. You need to have a virtual ID that looks similar to your email ID—name@bankname.
The process
In case of FundsIndia, download the app on your smartphone. Create the ID on the app itself, choose the fund and make payments. If you already have a UPI and don’t want to create a new ID, after you choose the fund, you can make the payment through your bank app or BHIM app. In case of fund houses, you can pay on their website. Here, the fund house will send you a notification on your mobile phone. In your bank or BHIM app, you will receive the collect request which you will have to approve using your password.
Transaction duration
When you buy mutual funds using net banking or NEFT, the money at times gets processed the next day. As transaction through UPI is instant, there is a possibility that the process will take place faster when you invest. You also don’t need to key in your bank details such as your customer ID, password and one-time-password for your transactions. After enabling UPI, you can use the virtual ID and password. Currently, only select distributors and fund houses provide this facility. You can use this service for lump sum investment. The standing instruction option is currently not available in UPI.
More From Money »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Swiggy becomes second unicorn after Zomato in India’s food-tech space
- Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigns after probe into relationship with employee
- No reply yet from ICICI Bank on Chanda Kochhar issue: Sebi’s Ajay Tyagi
- Ad spending in India to grow 12.5% in 2018: report
- A personal finance checklist for those becoming NRIs
Mark to Market »
- Why Indian paint makers are shifting to water-based paints
- 2019 elections still some time away but defence stocks get the jitters
- Complan and Horlicks sale signals low energy in health drinks market
- With fall of the last dove, MPC minutes portend more than one RBI rate hike
- RITES IPO ticks the valuations box, but not the growth one