Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hold gains; Yes Bank, M&M top gainers

Commercial real estate and housing sectors comprise nearly two-fifths of the total NBFC portfoliohttps://t.co/jIJkw9jL2a— Livemint (@livemint) November 30, 2018
The BSE Sensex trades higher by over 150 points, and the Nifty 50 hovers around 10,900. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Nov 30 2018. 10 54 AM IST
- Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex Index rose 190 points in the opening trade on Friday, while the Nifty 50 traded above the 10,900 level led by finance and IT stocks. The Indian rupee rose to a fresh three-month high against the US dollar. The rupee opened at 69.69 a dollar, up from its Thursday’s close of 69.85. Asian stocks traded mixed as investors await a crucial meeting between the US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping. Shares edged higher in Tokyo, slipped in Seoul and slumped in Sydney. Oil prices firmed on Friday as traders expected OPEC and Russia to agree on production cuts next week. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.53 am IST Bajaj Allianz Life stock bets for 2019: IT, PharmaIndia’s Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance is looking to raise its exposure to local IT services companies and drugmakers in 2019, drawn by attractive valuations and easing regulatory issues, even as a strengthening rupee threatens to hurt earnings. Strong free cash flows and growth in the main export market in the U.S. bode well for IT firms, while select pharmaceutical companies will benefit from the resolution of regulatory clampdowns and steady drug approvals, Sampath Reddy, chief investment officer at Bajaj Allianz Life told Reuters. Read more
- 10.12 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak for fifth dayThe BSE Sensex traded 142.09 points, or 0.39%, up at 36,312.50, while the Nifty 50 rose 36.25 points, or 0.33%, to 10,894.95. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose 0.41% and 0.47%, respectively. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, realty, healthcare, IT and bankex led gains, whereas metal, telecom, power and basic materials declined.
- 9.52 am IST NBFC stocks rise after RBI grants reliefShares of non-banking financial companies gained after RBI on Thursday relaxed norms for NBFCs to securitise their loan books, allowing the companies to securitise loans of over five-year maturity after holding them for six months on their books. DHFL rose over 7%, PNB Housing shares gained nearly 3%, Gruh Finance advanced over 2%, Indiabulls Housing Finance was up over 3%, Bajaj Finance jumped over 2%, GIC Housing Finance added 2%.
- 9.30 am IST Vodafone Idea shares dip 2% on rating downgradeVodafone Idea shares fell as much as 2.11% to Rs 36.95 per share after the company said on Thursday that CRISIL downgraded the rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 6,000 crore and re-affirmed its rating on commercial paper of Rs 2000 crore of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services.
- 9.23 am IST Yes Bank shares advance 5%Yes Bank shares rose as much as 5.92% to Rs 169.95 per share. Mint reported that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Yes Bank Ltd exchanged at least eight letters related to persistent governance and compliance failures and violations of statutory and regulatory rules at Yes Bank before the regulator decided to reject a request to extend Rana Kapoor’s tenure as managing director and chief executive for three years
- 9.17 am IST Rupee rises 16 paise against dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened on Friday to hit a fresh three-month high against the US dollar, tracking gains in its Asian peers on expectations of slower pace of interest rate hikes by US Federal Reserve next year. Traders are cautious ahead of India’s Q2 GDP data due to be released after 5.30pm today. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 69.72 a dollar—a level last seen on 10 August, up 0.18% from its Thursday’s close of 69.85. The currency opened at 69.69 a dollar. The 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.625% from its previous close of 7.608%.
- 9.08 am IST The Jerome Powell effect on rupee is a sentiment boost at best
Indian rupee, Turkish lira and Indonesian rupiah gained around 1% following Jerome Powell's commentshttps://t.co/lHmhzm56up— Livemint (@livemint) November 30, 2018
- 9.02 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices rise, aluminium rates slumpOil prices firmed on Friday as traders expected OPEC and Russia to agree on production cuts next week, although swelling U.S. supplies kept markets in check. US WTI crude futures were at $51.55 per barrel at 0203 GMT, up 10 cents, or 0.2% from their last settlement. International Brent crude oil futures were up 15 cents, or 0.3%, at $59.66 per barrel.Gold prices were flat early on Friday as the dollar steadied ahead of the G20 meet in Argentina this weekend, where U.S. and Chinese leaders are scheduled to discuss trade matters after months of tensions. Spot gold was flat at $1,223.77 per ounce at 0126 GMT. Prices had hit a one-week high of $1,228.96 per ounce on Thursday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,221.6 per ounce.Metal: Chinese aluminium prices sunk to their lowest in more than two years and were on course for a third successive monthly drop, as stalling manufacturing growth compounded plentiful supply amid relatively lenient winter output curbs. The most traded aluminium contract in Shanghai fell as much as 0.6% to 13,590 yuan ($1,956.55) a tonne, the lowest since Oct. 10, 2016, and stood at 13,610 yuan a tonne as of 0152 GMT. The metal is heading for a 2.8% drop in November. Three-month LME copper was flat at $6,210 a tonne. Reuters
- 8.53 am IST Asian shares mixed ahead of key G20 meetingAsian stocks looked set to round out the month in mixed fashion as investors await a crucial meeting between the U.S. and Chinese presidents with the course of the trade war at stake. Benchmark Treasury yields held near the lower since September. Shares edged higher in Tokyo, slipped in Seoul and slumped in Sydney. The S&P 500’s rally faded late in the day on Thursday. Doubts remain about prospects for Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to agree to a thaw in bilateral relations.Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1% as of 10:30 a.m. in Tokyo. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite slid 0.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.9%. Futures on the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.2% after the underlying gauge closed down 0.2% on Thursday. Bloomberg
First Published: Fri, Nov 30 2018. 08 53 AM IST