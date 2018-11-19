Live now
Sensex Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; RBI board meeting in focus
The SGX Nifty Futures traded 55 points higher at 10,753, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Nov 19 2018. 08 50 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open higher on Monday following their Asian peers. However, investors will remain cautious ahead of a crucial RBI board meeting today amid tensions between the finance ministry and the central bank. SGX Nifty Futures traded 55 points higher at 10,753, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Most Asian stocks edged higher Monday even as U.S.-China trade tensions showed no sign of improvement over the weekend. Shares from Tokyo to Hong Kong rose, while Australian shares retreated. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.50 am IST Commodity corner: Gold rates steady, oil prices gain 1%Gold: Global gold prices were steady, with the dollar subdued following comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that were cautious on global economic growth. Spot gold was up about 0.1% at $1,222.14 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,222.8 per ounce. Gold is trading at premium in India for the first time in more than two months on robust demand following a busy festival week.Metals: London copper prices rose, supported by tight supply and after US President Donald Trump said he may not impose more tariffs on Chinese goods. Three-month LME copper had risen 0.4% to $6,229 a tonne, while the most-traded copper contract on the SFE was up 0.4% at 49,780 yuan ($7,175.91) a tonne.Oil: Oil prices rose around 1% as traders expected top exporter Saudi Arabia to push producer club OPEC to cut supply towards year-end. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $67.29 per barrel, up 53 cents, or 0.8%, from their last close. US WTI crude futures were up 71 cents, or 1.3%, at $57.17 per barrel. Reuters
- 8.45 am IST Asian stocks trade marginally higherAsian shares moved cautiously higher amid conflicting signals on the chance of a truce in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute, while the Federal Reserve’s new-found concern on the global economy undermined the dollar. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tacked on 0.1% and Chinese blue chips 0.5%. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4%, but E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. Wall Street had firmed on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he may not impose more tariffs on Chinese goods after Beijing sent a list of measures it was willing to take to resolve trade tensions.Yields on U.S. 10-year paper have duly declined to 3.06%, from a recent top of 3.25%. The dollar followed to reach 96.441 against a basket of currencies, down from a peak of 97.693. The euro was up at $1.1414, while the dollar backed off to 112.66 yen. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Nov 19 2018. 08 45 AM IST