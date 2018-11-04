FPI outflow hits 2 year high in Oct; total withdrawal crosses ₹1 trillion mark in 2018

So far this year, FPIs have pulled out over ₹1 trillion from the capital markets. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Overseas investors pulled out a massive ₹38,900 crore (over $5 billion) from the capital markets in October, the steepest outflow in nearly two years, on rising crude oil prices, depreciating rupee and worsening current account deficit.

With this, the total outflow from the capital markets (equity and debt together) has reached over ₹1 trillion so far this year.

According to the latest depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net sum of ₹28,921 crore from equities in October and ₹9,979 crore from the debt market, taking the total to ₹38,900 crore ($5.2 billion).

This was the highest outflow since November 2016, when FPIs had pulled out ₹39,396 crore from the capital markets.

FPIs have been net sellers almost throughout this year barring some months such as January, March, July and August. In these four months, overseas investors put in funds totalling over ₹32,000 crore.

Selling by foreign investors intensified towards the end of September, when they had pulled out over ₹21,000 crore and has continued unabated since then.

“Hike in rates by the US Fed, rising crude oil prices, depreciating rupee, worsening current account deficit, uncertainty over the government’s ability to meet fiscal deficit target and the impact of these factors on the country’s macro-economic condition are the primary areas of concern,” said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research, at Morningstar.

“Further, upcoming elections in India and escalating trade war tensions between US and China too blemished the outlook of equities in emerging markets like India,” he added.

According to Srivastava, broadly, world over investors have turned risk averse and are adopting a cautious approach on the back of uncertainty over the prospects of global economic growth, which prompted them to look for other attractive and safer alternatives.

So far this year, FPIs have pulled out over ₹1 trillion from the capital markets. This includes over ₹42,500 crore from equities and more than ₹58,800 crore from the debt markets.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.