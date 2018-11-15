Inflation: Cheaper food, except eggs
Food and beverage and produce in general have become cheaper, especially vegetables, but eggs have become more expensive
Last Published: Thu, Nov 15 2018. 09 39 AM IST
A big cause of concern for every individual and household in India is inflation. According to October 2018 data, increased inflation in the fuel and light segment has made fuel prices shoot up. Food and beverage and produce in general have become cheaper, especially vegetables, but eggs have become more expensive.
First Published: Thu, Nov 15 2018. 09 39 AM IST
Topics: Ination Cheaper food Food prices vegetables eggs
