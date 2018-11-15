 Inflation: Cheaper food, except eggs - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Inflation: Cheaper food, except eggs

Food and beverage and produce in general have become cheaper, especially vegetables, but eggs have become more expensive

Last Published: Thu, Nov 15 2018. 09 39 AM IST
Livemint
Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

A big cause of concern for every individual and household in India is inflation. According to October 2018 data, increased inflation in the fuel and light segment has made fuel prices shoot up. Food and beverage and produce in general have become cheaper, especially vegetables, but eggs have become more expensive.

First Published: Thu, Nov 15 2018. 09 39 AM IST
Topics: Ination Cheaper food Food prices vegetables eggs

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »