Gold prices fall Rs 130, silver rates decline Rs 200

New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs 130 to close at Rs 32,100 per 10 gram on Saturday due to low demand from local jewellers and a subdued trend overseas. Silver also fell by Rs 200 to Rs 37,800 per kg on weak demand from industrial units and coin makers. Traders said low demand from local jewellers coupled with weak global cues weighed on the yellow metal.

Globally, gold traded lower by 0.33% at $1,256.20 an ounce and silver slipped 1.02% to $14.69 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity fell by Rs 130 each to Rs 32,100 and Rs 31,950 per 10 gram, respectively. However, sovereign gold remained unchanged at Rs 25,000 per piece of 8 grams.

Silver ready, too, dropped by Rs 200 to Rs 37,800 per kg, while weekly-based delivery was down by Rs 238 to Rs 37,494 per kg. Silver coins, however, held steady at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

