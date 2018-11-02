Forex reserves down by $1.4bn to $392 bn due to fall in foreign currency assets

Forex reserves had touched a record high of $426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018. Image: iStock

Forex reserves down by USD 1.444 bn to USD 392.078 bn

Mumbai: Continuing its decline, the country’s foreign exchange reserves slumped by $1.444 billion to $392.078 billion in the week to October 26 due to a fall in foreign currency assets, according to RBI data.

In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $942 million to $393.523 billion.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, a major component of overall reserves, fell by USD 1.426 billion to $367.350 billion, as per the RBI data.

Expressed in US dollars, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.

Forex reserves had touched a record high of $426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018. Since then, the forex kitty has been on a slide and is now down by over $31 billion.

Gold reserves remained unchanged for the second consecutive week at $20.522 billion, the data showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was down by $7 million to $1.458 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF also declined by $11.6 million to $2.447 billion, the apex bank said.