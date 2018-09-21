Asian stocks build on gains after record highs on Wall Street

Japan’s Topix index gained 0.6% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced 0.6%. Photo: Bloomberg

Stocks in Asia are set to cap two strong weeks with further gains after U.S. equities climbed to fresh records and concerns about trade tensions eased. Hong Kong’s dollar jumped the most in a year. Japan’s Topix index is on course for the best week in two years, and shares advanced from Sydney to Hong Kong Friday. The surge in Hong Kong’s dollar, which is pegged to the greenback, had no obvious trigger; past such advances have been associated with authorities mopping up liquidity. Ten-year U.S. yields held above 3 percent. Super long-end Japanese bond yields rose after the Bank of Japan cut its bond purchases.

With a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike baked in to investor expectations for next week, the solid U.S. economy, coupled with some clarity over the next developments in the trade war, have helped boost sentiment in markets this week. Also buoying risk appetite is a rally in emerging market assets from stocks to currencies, with some investors buying back in after the rout.

In Japan, news that the BOJ is trimming purchases of debt maturing in more than 25 years helped boost 20-year and 30-year government bond yields. While the BOJ kept its stimulus policy unchanged earlier this week, the move adds to signs that the easy-money era is ending. Norway’s central bank Thursday hiked rates for the first time in seven years.

Elsewhere, West Texas crude dropped after U.S. President Donald Trump resumed his criticism of OPEC on Twitter. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are due to meet in Algiers this weekend. The pound held on to gains triggered by better-than-expected August retail sales data.

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index gained 0.6 percent as of 10:44 a.m. in Tokyo, bringing this week’s advance to 4 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.6 percent. South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.1 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.1 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index held steady after the underlying gauge gained 0.8 percent Thursday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1 percent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index is on course for a second week of gains.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 112.51 per dollar. The offshore yuan held at 6.8350 per dollar. The Hong Kong dollar rose 0.2 percent to 7.8285 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after dropping 0.4 percent Thursday. The euro bought $1.1781. The British pound was at $1.3273 after rising 0.9 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 3.06 percent, about the highest in more than four months. That’s about 20 basis points higher than at the start of this month. The yield on 30-year Japanese bonds rose about 2 basis points, to 0.88 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index rose 0.6 percent Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2 percent to $70.17 a barrel. LME copper rose 1 percent to $6,141.50 a metric ton. Gold was flat at $1,209.17 an ounce.