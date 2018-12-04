Sebi panel votes for overseas listing of Indian companies

The Sebi panel suggested several changes in the prevailing regulatory framework to enable overseas listing of Indian companies. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

A panel appointed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday batted for overseas listing of Indian companies without a local listing, but with caveats.

In its 26-page report filed Tuesday, the Sebi panel suggested several changes in the prevailing regulatory framework, including those in the The Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, The Companies Act, 2013, and Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (Fema) and tax laws, to allow Indian companies to list overseas.

The proposals included having minimum capital threshold for listing overseas and recommended 10 overseas jurisdiction based on strong Anti-Money laundering policies.

Here is the low down of what the panel proposed:

Identifying jurisdictions and suitable foreign exchanges

Companies would be allowed to list in jurisdictions which has treaty obligations to share information and cooperate with Indian authorities in the event of any investigation. Is a member of Board of International Organization of Securities Commissions (“IOSCO”) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Regulatory interplay

To allow Indian companies to go public on overseas exchanges would need changes in Companies Act, Fema, Sebi Act, among others.

Fema

Fema, at present, does not specifically lay down issuance of equity shares by an Indian company listed overseas to a person residing outside India. The panel recommended a regulatory framework for purchase of shares by foreign investors of Indian companies but only listed overseas. This however would be allowed only in permissible jurisdictions.

Companies Act

The Companies Act and related rules will not apply to listing of equity shares of companies incorporated in India on foreign stock exchanges.

Sebi Act

Listing of equity shares of unlisted companies incorporated in India on foreign stock exchanges would be governed by the listing framework of the concerned jurisdiction. As far as possible would also need to comply with regulations, disclosures as applicable for companies listed in India.

Taxation

As per the current provisions income earned from transfer of equity shares of an unlisted Indian company listed on a foreign stock exchange would be subject to capital gains tax in India.

The panel recommended that the matter of taxation should be taken up with department of revenue. As per the tax laws, the tax liability depends of fair market value of the company. But due to overseas listing, the fair market value (FMV) may not be reliable the committee noted.

“Since the price at which shares would be issued on the foreign stock exchanges would be determined by the market forces in the respective jurisdiction pertaining to the particular shares, it is quite possible that the shares may be issued at a price which is less than the FMV of the shares,” said the panel in its report.

Issue size and minimum float

To ensure adequate liquidity and reduce scope for manipulation the committee recommended that only high quality companies get listed. Based on that the panel said that minimum 10% of paid-up capital may be listed on Indian stock exchanges(s). Further, the issue size should be at least ₹1,000 crore and allotment should be made to at least 200 investors.