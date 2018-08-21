 Jet Airways shares fall 4% on reports of preliminary govt probe - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Jet Airways shares fall 4% on reports of preliminary govt probe

Jet Airways shares fall as much as 3.73% to Rs 289.95 per share on BSE following reports that the ministry of corporate affairs has opened a preliminary inquiry into the carrier

Last Published: Tue, Aug 21 2018. 01 19 PM IST
PTI
As per the media reports, the Mumbai Registrar of Companies (RoC) will inspect Jet’s books of accounts.
As per the media reports, the Mumbai Registrar of Companies (RoC) will inspect Jet’s books of accounts.

New Delhi:Shares of Jet Airways India Ltd on Tuesday declined as much as 3.73% to Rs 289.95 per share on BSE following reports that the ministry of corporate affairs has opened a preliminary inquiry into the carrier. At 12.33pm, Jet Airways shares traded 2.94% lower at Rs 292.35. The shares of the company opened on a weak note at Rs 297.80.

As per the media reports, the Mumbai Registrar of Companies (RoC) will inspect Jet’s books of accounts. In a regulatory filing, however, the company today said it “has not received any communication from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in this regard”.

Jet Airways is facing financial stress and on 9 August the company held off from announcing the unaudited financial results for the June quarter. Both BSE and NSE have sought an explanation from the company on this. Meanwhile, a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on 27 August to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June.

First Published: Tue, Aug 21 2018. 12 39 PM IST
Topics: Jet Airways jet Airways shares government probe Jet Airways stock price BSE

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »