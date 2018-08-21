Jet Airways shares fall 4% on reports of preliminary govt probe
Jet Airways shares fall as much as 3.73% to Rs 289.95 per share on BSE following reports that the ministry of corporate affairs has opened a preliminary inquiry into the carrier
New Delhi:Shares of Jet Airways India Ltd on Tuesday declined as much as 3.73% to Rs 289.95 per share on BSE following reports that the ministry of corporate affairs has opened a preliminary inquiry into the carrier. At 12.33pm, Jet Airways shares traded 2.94% lower at Rs 292.35. The shares of the company opened on a weak note at Rs 297.80.
As per the media reports, the Mumbai Registrar of Companies (RoC) will inspect Jet’s books of accounts. In a regulatory filing, however, the company today said it “has not received any communication from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in this regard”.
Jet Airways is facing financial stress and on 9 August the company held off from announcing the unaudited financial results for the June quarter. Both BSE and NSE have sought an explanation from the company on this. Meanwhile, a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on 27 August to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June.
