Rupee opens up at 71.10 to dollar, pares gains

The 10-year government bond yield was at 7.26%, below Wednesday’s close of 7.273%. Photo: PTI

The rupee on Thursday opened stronger but soon erased all gains and was trading little changed against the US dollar amid speculation that the ruling party may favour an expansionary fiscal policy.

At 9.15 am, the currency was trading at 71.23 to a dollar, up 0.01% from the previous close of 71.24. The home currency opened at 71.10 to a dollar.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 7.26%, below Wednesday’s close of 7.273%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Reuters reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party favours an expansionary fiscal policy and does not view the government’s 3.3% deficit target for the year ending in March as “sacrosanct”.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.25% to 36,413.60 points. Year to date, it has risen 0.7%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 1.2%, while foreign investors have sold $398.50 million and $172.40 million in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower amid concern the investigation into Huawei for allegedly stealing trade secrets may undermine a recent improvement in US-China ties.

The Indonesian rupiah was down 0.3%, South Korean won 0.15%, China renminbi 0.12%, China Offshore 0.12% and Singapore dollar 0.06%. However, the Thai Baht was up 0.25% and the Japanese yen 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.122, up 0.07% from its previous close of 96.059.

(Bloomberg contributed to this story)