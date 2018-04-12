Gold prices top 32,000-mark on firm global cues, jeweller buying

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity climbed by Rs300 each to Rs32,150 and Rs32,000 per 10 gram, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices soared by Rs300 to trade at Rs32,150 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Thursday on positive global cues amid continued buying by local jewellers. Silver prices also reclaimed the Rs40,000-level per kg by gaining Rs240, backed by an increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said, apart from a firm trend overseas, brisk buying by local jewellers to meet retailer demand in the domestic spot market pushed up gold prices. Besides, a depreciated rupee against the dollar made imports of the metal costlier, thus fuelling the uptrend, experts said.

Globally, gold rate rose 1.02% to $1,352.80 an ounce and silver by 0.60% to $16.65 an ounce in New York in Wednesday’s trade.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity climbed by Rs300 each to Rs32,150 and Rs32,000 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs500 in the previous four sessions. Sovereign also edged up by Rs100 to Rs24,900 per piece of eight grams.

In line with gold, silver ready rose further by Rs240 to Rs40,000 per kg and weekly-based delivery rose by Rs225 to Rs39,000 per kg. Silver coins too spurted by Rs1,000 to Rs75,000 for buying and Rs76,000 for selling of 100 pieces.