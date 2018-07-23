Gold prices breaking 3-day rally, silver recovers

In Delhi, gold prices of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell by Rs 80 each to Rs 30,890 and Rs 30,740 per 10 gram, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices snapped a three-day rising streak and fell by Rs 80 to Rs 30,890 per 10 gram on Monday on weak global cues and easing demand from local jewellers, reported PTI. On the other hand, silver prices recovered by Rs 65 to Rs 39,320 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units, added the report. Globally, gold rates remained steady near a one-week high as the dollar eased to its lowest in nearly two weeks after US President Donald Trump criticised the Federal Reserve’s interest rate tightening policy. A drop in prices spurred some interest for physical gold in major Asian hubs this week, but failed to stoke significant demand in India as buyers awaited bigger dips, Reuters reported.

India’s gold imports fell for a sixth month in June to 44 tonnes as a drop in the rupee to record lows lifted local prices to a near 21-month high, curtailing demand.

In Delhi, gold prices of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell by Rs 80 each to Rs 30,890 and Rs 30,740 per 10 gram, respectively. The yellow metal had gained Rs 170 in the last three days.

In global markets, spot gold rate held steady at $1,231 an ounce at 1.08pm. The yellow metal touched its highest since 17 July at $1,235.10, earlier in the session. US gold futures for August delivery were nearly unchanged at $1,231 an ounce.

The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened against the US dollar, tracking gains in local equities and Asian currencies. The currency opened at 68.77 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 68.66 and 68.77, respectively. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.1% at 94.340.

Trump on Friday reinforced his criticism of the Federal Reserve’s policy on raising interest rates, saying it takes away from US ‘big competitive edge’ and could hurt the economy. Trump warned Iran on Sunday not to threaten US or face the consequences, hours after Iranian president told Trump that hostile policies toward Tehran could lead to “the mother of all wars.”

Moreover, Trump on Friday said he was ready to impose tariffs on all $500 billion of imported goods from China, threatening to escalate a clash over trade policy that has unnerved financial markets.

With inputs from agencies