Rupee, bond prices plunge on unexpectedly hawkish RBI minutes

Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.79%—a level last seen on 26 February 2016, up 15 basis points from its previous close of 7.631%. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened past the 66 level against the dollar to hit a fresh one-year low while yield on 10-year government security climbed 15 basis points on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) hawkish comments in the monetary policy committee minutes.

Rupee fell for the fifth consecutive session against US dollar, while the 10-year bond yield surged nearly 60 basis points since last two weeks to hit an over two-year high.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 66.07 against US dollar, down 0.42% from its Thursday’s close of 65.66. The rupee opened and touched a low of 66.08 a dollar -- a level last seen on 14 March 2017.

Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.79%—a level last seen on 26 February 2016, up 15 basis points, from its previous close of 7.631%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

“The Reserve Bank of India’s policy minutes are increasingly assuming more importance than the policy statement and April proved to be another such month. Majority of the members highlighted upside risks to inflation and confidence on growth prospects. This raises the odds that the policy stance might shift from neutral to hawkish, in June. Recent rupee underperformance and rising 10 year bond yields add to the central bank’s concerns, alongside a sharp rise in global, particularly, US” said Radhika Rao economist at DBS Bank.

According to RBI Minutes, Viral Acharya, RBI deputy governor, said he is likely to shift decisively to vote for a beginning of “withdrawal of accommodation” at the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in June. This was the strongest guidance given by a MPC member ever.

Earlier, RBI Executive director Michael Patra voted for a 25 basis point hike in the repo rate at the February and April meetings.

“The minutes of the MPC’s meeting have a distinctly hawkish tinge as compared to our reading of the statement itself. While incoming data and policy decisions related to factors such as minimum support prices, excise on fuel and expenditure announcement remain critical, today’s minutes suggest that a back-ended rate hike in 2018 remains a possibility if headline inflation exceeds the trajectory set out by the MPC”, said Aditi Nayar principal economist at ICRA Ltd.

The remaining four members including RBI governor continue to wait for more data for the future course of interest rates.

Both, rupee and bonds were already under pressure following an increase in crude oil prices which may lead to higher inflation and fiscal slippages, according to analysts. Slowing inflows into local and debt markets from foreign investors also added pressure.

Since start of April, foreign investors have sold a combined of $500 million in local equity and debt market.