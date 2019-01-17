Gold prices rise for fourth day but silver rates decline

Gold rate today rose Rs 33,000 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices today continued their upward momentum by rising for the fourth straight day. Gold rates today gained Rs 110 to Rs 33,300 per 10 grams, supported by increased demand from local jewellers, Press Trust of India reported, citing All India Sarafa Association. Silver rates however fell today on subdued demand from industrial units and coin makers, declining Rs 300 to Rs 40,200 per kg. Gold prices have risen over Rs 400 per 10 grams over these four days.

Gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities today advanced by Rs 110 each to Rs 33,300 per 10 grams and Rs 33,150 per 10 grams, respectively. Sovereign gold too rose by Rs 100 to Rs 25,500 per piece of eight grams. Silver ready however declined by Rs 300 to Rs 40,200 per kg, while weekly-based delivery dropped Rs 143 to Rs 39,690 per kg. Silver coins, however, held flat at Rs 77,000 for buying and Rs 78,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

In global markets, gold prices held firm, up 0.1% at $1,294.04 per ounce. Gold prices have been supported by a variety of factors including expectations of a pause in Fed rate hike cycle, prolonged partial US government shutdown, a possible pause in the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle, and concerns surrounding Brexit.

Domestic stock exchange BSE earlier this said that it has received markets regulator Sebi’s approval to launch gold mini, guarseed and guargum future contracts on its commodity derivatives segment. The future contracts are monthly compulsory deliverable contracts with lot size of 100 grams, 10 metric tons and 10 metric tons, respectively, the bourse said. The bourse commenced trading in gold and silver contracts on October 1, 2018, to mark its entry into the commodity derivatives segment.

