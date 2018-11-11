RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI, Maruti Suzuki add Rs 26,157 cr in m-cap

RIL’s valuation zoomed by Rs 12,111.87 crore to Rs 6,93,022.48 crore. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Five of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 26,157.12 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) emerging as the top gainer.

The gainers list also included HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India, while ITC, HDFC, Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI) suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw no change in its valuation.

RIL’s valuation zoomed by Rs 12,111.87 crore to Rs 6,93,022.48 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) surged Rs 8,431.31 crore to Rs 3,62,048.36 crore and that of Maruti rose by Rs 3,888.27 crore to Rs 2,19,476.27 crore.

ICICI Bank’s valuation jumped by Rs 978.28 crore to Rs 2,29,008.87 crore and HDFC Bank gained Rs 747.39 crore to reach Rs 5,29,869.96 crore.

On the other hand, the m-cap of ITC slumped Rs 6,244.29 crore to Rs 3,39,456.93 crore and that of SBI dropped by Rs 2,186.52 crore to Rs 2,52,565.83 crore.

HDFC’s valuation declined by Rs 927.42 crore to Rs 3,12,042.60 crore and that of Infosys fell by Rs 262.1 crore to Rs 2,88,947.62 crore.

IT major TCS’ valuation remained unchanged at Rs 7,16,630.43 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Maruti.

Stock markets were closed for two days last week on account of Diwali.

Over the last week, the BSE Sensex gained 146.9 points to end at 35,158.55. PTI SUM ABM