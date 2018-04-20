Asian stocks pare losses, bond yields tick higher

Stocks in Hong Kong and Australia fluctuated while Japanese shares rebounded as the yen weakened. Photo: Bloomberg

Sydney: Asian stocks pared losses even as technology shares came under earnings-related pressure. Treasuries steadied after the global climb in yields that gripped markets early in 2018 made a comeback, spurred in part by recent gains in commodity prices.

Stocks in Hong Kong and Australia fluctuated while Japanese shares rebounded as the yen weakened. Tech shares were still the region’s biggest losers after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s disappointing forecast rekindled concerns the handset boom is waning. Australian bonds tracked losses overnight in government debt markets from the UK to Germany and the US, where 10-year Treasury yields breached 2.90%. The dollar extended this week’s advance.

While investors debate the cause of the decline in sovereign debt, bond market gauges showed an increase in expectations for US inflation after recent torrid gains in metals from aluminum to nickel. Trade remains in focus with the US Treasury Department considering using an emergency law to curb Chinese investments in sensitive technologies.

Elsewhere, the Swiss franc weakened past 1.20 per euro for the first time since the country’s central bank shocked markets in January 2015 with its decision to remove the cap on the currency. Bloomberg