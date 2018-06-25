The sitting ducks in a trade war
Indian IT and pharmaceutical exports to the US could be hit the hardest if the US administration were to focus on the large India-US trade imbalance
Last Published: Mon, Jun 25 2018. 10 18 AM IST
A report by Kotak Institutional Equities Research says: “Indian IT (information technology) and pharmaceutical exports to the US could be sitting ducks if the US administration were to focus on the large India-US trade imbalance. These sectors are, incidentally, the current market favourites, given concerns about global trade (ironically) and a weak domestic macro.”
The accompanying charts show India’s rising surplus in India-US goods trade and the sectors that have the most goods exports to the US, which could be hit the hardest in the event of rising trade tensions between the two countries.
