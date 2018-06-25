The sitting ducks in a trade war

Graphic: Mint

A report by Kotak Institutional Equities Research says: “Indian IT (information technology) and pharmaceutical exports to the US could be sitting ducks if the US administration were to focus on the large India-US trade imbalance. These sectors are, incidentally, the current market favourites, given concerns about global trade (ironically) and a weak domestic macro.”

The accompanying charts show India’s rising surplus in India-US goods trade and the sectors that have the most goods exports to the US, which could be hit the hardest in the event of rising trade tensions between the two countries.