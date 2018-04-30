IndInfravit Trust to list via $487 million private placement on Thursday: report
Singapore: India’s IndInfravit Trust will launch a Rs3,200 crore ($487 million) private placement of new units on Thursday, IFR reported, citing a deal term sheet.
A total of 323 million units— 279 million primary and 44 million secondary — will be sold at a fixed price of Rs100 each, or an annual implied rate of return of 12%, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.
L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL) is the sponsor of the trust and also the vendor of the secondary units.
Books will close on 4 May and listing on the local stock exchanges will take place on 10 May, IFR said, adding Citigroup and ICICI Securities are the lead managers to the issue.
A spokesman for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India’s biggest engineering company and L&T IDPL’s parent, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
The infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) comprising road assets will be the first in India to list through a private placement.
IRB InvIT Fund and India Grid Trust are the only two other listed InvITs in India. Both are still trading below prices of their 2017 IPOs. Reuters
Latest News »
App radar: Must have apps and games for Android and iOS
Limca returns with a flirtatious campaign for summer
GST receipts in FY18 show promise despite disruptions after rollout
Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 update turns focus towards productivity
China’s economy gives little sign of slowdown as PMIs hold up