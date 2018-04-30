IndInfravit Trust to list via $487 million private placement on Thursday: report

IndInfravit Trust comprising road assets will be the first in India to list through a private placement. Books will close on 4 May and listing on the local stock exchanges will take place on 10 May. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Singapore: India’s IndInfravit Trust will launch a Rs3,200 crore ($487 million) private placement of new units on Thursday, IFR reported, citing a deal term sheet.

A total of 323 million units— 279 million primary and 44 million secondary — will be sold at a fixed price of Rs100 each, or an annual implied rate of return of 12%, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL) is the sponsor of the trust and also the vendor of the secondary units.

Books will close on 4 May and listing on the local stock exchanges will take place on 10 May, IFR said, adding Citigroup and ICICI Securities are the lead managers to the issue.

A spokesman for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India’s biggest engineering company and L&T IDPL’s parent, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) comprising road assets will be the first in India to list through a private placement.

IRB InvIT Fund and India Grid Trust are the only two other listed InvITs in India. Both are still trading below prices of their 2017 IPOs. Reuters