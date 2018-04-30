 IndInfravit Trust to list via $487 million private placement on Thursday: report - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

IndInfravit Trust to list via $487 million private placement on Thursday: report

A total of 323 million units— 279 million primary and 44 million secondary — will be sold at a fixed price of Rs100 each, or an annual implied rate of return of 12%
Last Published: Mon, Apr 30 2018. 05 04 PM IST
Anuradha Subramanyan
IndInfravit Trust comprising road assets will be the first in India to list through a private placement. Books will close on 4 May and listing on the local stock exchanges will take place on 10 May. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
IndInfravit Trust comprising road assets will be the first in India to list through a private placement. Books will close on 4 May and listing on the local stock exchanges will take place on 10 May. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Singapore: India’s IndInfravit Trust will launch a Rs3,200 crore ($487 million) private placement of new units on Thursday, IFR reported, citing a deal term sheet.

A total of 323 million units— 279 million primary and 44 million secondary — will be sold at a fixed price of Rs100 each, or an annual implied rate of return of 12%, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL) is the sponsor of the trust and also the vendor of the secondary units.

Books will close on 4 May and listing on the local stock exchanges will take place on 10 May, IFR said, adding Citigroup and ICICI Securities are the lead managers to the issue.

A spokesman for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India’s biggest engineering company and L&T IDPL’s parent, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) comprising road assets will be the first in India to list through a private placement.

IRB InvIT Fund and India Grid Trust are the only two other listed InvITs in India. Both are still trading below prices of their 2017 IPOs. Reuters

First Published: Mon, Apr 30 2018. 04 41 PM IST
Topics: IndInfravit Trust IndInfravit Trust IPO IndInfravit Trust share sale IndInfravit Trust fundraising Larsen & Toubro

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »